Stoke agree deal for Hannover's Joselu

Stoke City have agreed a deal to sign Hannover's Spanish striker Joselu and are aiming to complete the signing over the coming 24 hours.

The former Real Madrid man was Hannover's top scorer in the Bundesliga last term and looks on course to follow Mame Biram Diouf in making the move from the HDI Arena to the Britannia Stadium.

"Stoke City have agreed a deal with Hannover 96 to sign striker Joselu and hope to complete the deal within the next 24 hours," read a tweet from the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old, who has represented Spain at Under-21 level, swapped Eintracht Frankfurt for Hannover in 2014 and scored 10 goals in all competitions as his new club finished 13th in the German top flight.

Joselu is set to join a number of other former Bundesliga players at Stoke, with Marko Arnautovic, Diouf and Philipp Wollscheid all moving from Germany since Mark Hughes took over as manager in May 2013.

Stoke recorded a ninth-place Premier League finish in 2014-15 for a second successive season.