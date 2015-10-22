Stoke City v Watford: Cameron looking to build on defensive platform

Having been given a run at centre-back due to Ryan Shawcross' injury, Geoff Cameron is relishing his chance to impress for Stoke City, who host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Captain Shawcross is yet to feature this season due to a persistent back problem and United States international Cameron has recently been paired with Philipp Wollscheid at the heart of the Stoke backline.

After a shaky start to the campaign, results of late have been impressive for Mark Hughes' men, with four successive wins in all competitions, including three clean sheets.

The latest of those came in Monday's hard-fought 1-0 victory at Swansea City, and Cameron may feel confident of another shut out on Saturday against Watford, whose tally of six goals scored is the lowest in the division.

"It's been great so far, two clean sheets and a few wins," he told The Sentinel.

"But we have to keep it going and you can never be complacent for your position because the other guys are working hard for it.

"So you have to keep making sure you are playing well every single day in training and leave everything on the pitch on a Saturday."

Stoke come into Saturday's clash 11th and striker Joselu hopes they can use the momentum gained from their winning run to propel themselves further up the table.

"It was a very difficult game on Monday, but we now move on to our next game," he told the club's official website.

"All of the games in the Premier League are difficult and it is important that we play well in front of our own supporters."

Watford travel to Staffordshire looking to address a three-match winless run and they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Arsenal last time out.

Quique Sanchez Flores saw his Watford side compete well for 45 minutes, but Arsenal turned on the style after the break with Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey all on the scoresheet.

The Britannia Stadium is a notoriously difficult ground to visit, although Flores pointed to Watford's win at Newcastle United this season as proof they can tough it out on the road.

"They are in the middle [of the table] now," he said. "Of course we know this is a difficult team, a difficult scenario, difficult stadium.

"But we want to be positive, we won at an important stadium like Newcastle also, so we are ready to try to win, why not?"

Shawcross is likely to remain out for the hosts, Jonathan Walters (groin) is doubtful and Mame Biram Diouf missed the trip to Swansea following the death of his mother.

Watford have no new reported injuries with Jurado (hamstring) and Joel Ekstrand (knee) still sidelined.



Key Opta stats:

- Stoke have failed to score in their last three league games at the Britannia Stadium against the Hornets (L2 D1).

- Watford have scored a league-low six goals this season and have the lowest shot conversion rate (7.8%).

- Jack Butland has made more saves than any other goalkeeper this season in the Premier League (39).

- Stoke City have won three successive Premier League games – they haven’t won four in a row since December 2011.

- Games involving Watford have seen just 16 goals scored this season in the Premier League; a league-low.