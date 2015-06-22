Stoke dismiss Sevilla's N'Zonzi bid

A Sevilla bid for Steven N'Zonzi came "nowhere near" Stoke City's valuation, according to the Premier League club's chief executive, Tony Scholes.

N'Zonzi has been linked with a move away from the Britannia Stadium after an impressive season in which he helped Mark Hughes' side to ninth in the Premier League.

La Liga side Sevilla are reported to have offered £3m for the former Blackburn Rovers man - Stoke's player of the year in 2014-15.

Scholes is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "I can confirm that we received a bid from Sevilla for Steven but it gets nowhere near our valuation of the player.

"In any case we would obviously like Steven to stay at Stoke City.

"We have no desire to sell one of our best players."