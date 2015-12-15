Stoke eyeing new deals for key duo

Stoke City are working hard to tie Marko Arnautovic and Erik Pieters down to new contracts, according to chairman Peter Coates.

Arnautovic has already sealed his best goals return since moving to the Premier League in 2013 with five in his opening 15 matches, making him Stoke's top scorer.

The Austria international has begun to forge an impressive link with Bojan Krkic and Xherdan Shaqiri in attack, shown by his double against Manchester City this month that came from two Shaqiri assists.

Meanwhile, at the back Pieters has been an ever-present in 2015-16 having cemented his place in the previous two seasons under Mark Hughes.

Now Stoke are hoping to extend their deals as they approach the final 18 months of their existing agreements.

"Yes, they are contracts we are working on at the moment," Coates told The Stoke Sentinel.

"We are always aware of these things, of where we want to go with them, and are trying to make sure we get things done in good time."