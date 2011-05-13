Stoke fans back Delilah to top charts

A group of Potters fans have set up Facebook and Twitter pages urging fans to download the track, in an attempt to catapult Tom Jones’ song to the top of the charts.

This would be a place higher than the Welsh singer achieved with the single when it was originally released in 1968.

Dominic Smith, who has been a life-long Stoke fan, believes that public backing of the song could help alter the negative stereotype portrayed of the club by the media in recent years.

He said: Not one Stoke fan has experienced the feeling of being in an FA Cup final before and we want to make the most of it, if it means we get a mention for 10 seconds on Radio 1 it’ll be worthwhile.

"We’ve had bad press for three years now, and it would be nice to get into the news for something positive.

"The Delilah chant has been with us through all the lows, so to have it blasting out in possibly the club’s best ever season means we can finally show people what Stoke City is about, and what the people of Stoke on Trent are about."

No one is entirely certain as to why the song first reached the terraces of their former ground, the Victoria Ground.

But, it is widely believed that Anton Booth – a Stoke fan attending an away match – began singing the 60’s hit in a pub when fans were ordered by the police to not sing any songs with swear words in them. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Season-ticket holder at the Britannia Stadium, Matthew Haynes, also feels that the Delilah chant epitomises the Staffordshire club’s grit and determination.

"For Stoke fans there is no sweeter sound than hearing the Boothen End roar the opening lines," he said.

"It’s an extremely well known footballing anthem and, if it got in the charts, it would epitomise the fighting spirit of Stoke City. We’re being highlighted as the underdogs of this cup final, and everyone loves an underdog."

Stoke City have also requested for Welshman Tom Jones to re-record the anthem in time for the cup final on May 14.

To pledge your support for the campaign, click here.

By Elliott Binks