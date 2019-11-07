Stoke link a non-starter for McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists there is nothing in reports linking him with Stoke.

Reports claimed McInnes was high on the Sky Bet Championship side’s wanted list before they approached Northern Ireland for permission to speak to Michael O’Neill.

Stoke had earlier been rebuffed in their interest in Preston manager Alex Neil after sacking Nathan Jones.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ross County, McInnes said: “I know nothing about it. I wasn’t even aware of it until I got told this morning.

“I am concentrating on my job here. I have got enough going on here to deal with.

“We are looking to get our third win in a row and hopefully go into the international break feeling a bit better about ourselves. There is nothing in it.”

When asked if the link was flattering, McInnes added: “I don’t feel anything about it. I am just concentrating on the job in hand here.

“The talk isn’t a distraction for me, and I am pretty sure it isn’t for the players as well.”