Stoke loan Sidwell to Brighton
Stoke City have opted to loan Steve Sidwell to Championship outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.
Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Stoke City midfielder Steve Sidwell on loan until the end of the season.
The 33-year-old drops down to the Championship after only playing 12 minutes of football in the Premier League this season.
Midfielder Sidwell spent a brief loan spell with Brighton between 2002 and 2003 early in a career that saw him go on to represent Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham prior to his move to Stoke.
His move was completed after he successfully underwent a medical on Monday.
Brighton boss Chris Hughton told the club's official website: "Steve is an experienced player who has played virtually his entire career in the Premier League.
"He knows this club, as well as a few of the squad and will supplement our existing midfield options.
"Steve is another experienced head; he is a player who is proven at the very top level of English football.
"Brighton fans will know Steve is also a great athlete and top professional, so I am absolutely delighted he has decided to join us."
Sidwell has likely played his last game for Stoke, with his contract expiring at the end of 2015-16.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.