Stoke loan Sidwell to Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Stoke City midfielder Steve Sidwell on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old drops down to the Championship after only playing 12 minutes of football in the Premier League this season.

Midfielder Sidwell spent a brief loan spell with Brighton between 2002 and 2003 early in a career that saw him go on to represent Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham prior to his move to Stoke.

His move was completed after he successfully underwent a medical on Monday.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton told the club's official website: "Steve is an experienced player who has played virtually his entire career in the Premier League.

"He knows this club, as well as a few of the squad and will supplement our existing midfield options.

"Steve is another experienced head; he is a player who is proven at the very top level of English football.

"Brighton fans will know Steve is also a great athlete and top professional, so I am absolutely delighted he has decided to join us."

Sidwell has likely played his last game for Stoke, with his contract expiring at the end of 2015-16.