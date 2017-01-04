Stoke secure Grant from Derby on permanent deal

Stoke City have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County in a £1.3million deal.

Grant, who made 16 appearances for Stoke in all competitions after joining on loan in August, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the bet365 Stadium.

The 33-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley keeper has impressed in the ongoing ankle-injury absence of England international Jack Butland, keeping six clean sheets in the Premier League.

Grant helped Mark Hughes' side to a 2-0 victory at home to Watford on Tuesday and they host Championship side Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.