Stoke secure Grant from Derby on permanent deal
Lee Grant has made 15 Premier League appearances for Stoke City this season and the goalkeeper has made his loan move from Derby permanent.
Stoke City have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County in a £1.3million deal.
Grant, who made 16 appearances for Stoke in all competitions after joining on loan in August, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the bet365 Stadium.
The 33-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley keeper has impressed in the ongoing ankle-injury absence of England international Jack Butland, keeping six clean sheets in the Premier League.
Grant helped Mark Hughes' side to a 2-0 victory at home to Watford on Tuesday and they host Championship side Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.
are delighted to announce the £1.3million signing of Lee Grant from Derby on a two-&-a-half-year-deal January 4, 2017
