Stoke sign Wales winger Rabbi Matondo on loan from Schalke
By PA Staff
Stoke have signed Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old Wales international, who has made 30 Bundesliga appearances since leaving Manchester City for Germany in a deal worth in excess of £11million two years ago, has seven senior caps to his name.
Matondo told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign for Stoke City until the end of the season and am looking forward to it.
“I’ve come here to help the lads in every possible way I can. As an attacking player, hopefully I can add some goals and assists to try and help the team make the promotion spots.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.