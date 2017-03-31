Stoke's Jon Walters stops car to make donation to Everton superfan 'Speedo Mick'

Michael Cullen, better known as 'Speedo Mick', is known among Everton fans for his semi-naked long walks across the length of the country for charity.

Mick attends home and away games in just his swimming trunks and managed to raise £50,000 for the Woodlands Hospice in Liverpool last year by walking to every single Toffees match in just his trunks.

His latest venture is to raise £10,000 for the Charlie's Chance foundation by strolling from Buckingham Palace to Anfield ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke striker Walters was among the latest people to donate to Mick's cause after spotting him on the side of a road in Cheshire. The 33-year-old pulled over and handed the weather-resistant warrior £50 in cash before taking a photo with the well-recognised fan.

Smashers, the pair of 'em.

