Steaua Bucharest to now be known as the very catchy 'FC FCSB'

According to the Romanian FA, the 1986 European Cup winners have been using the name 'Steaua Bucharest' illegally because it actually belongs to the army side, and they want it back.

Why? To get more money for naming rights, of course.

As a result, the ministry took the club and its owner Gigi Becali to court to resolve the issue – and won.

The court ruled that the 26-time champions had been using the name illegally since 2004, and will begin using their new name on March 30.

So wave goodbye to Steaua Bucharest and say hello to FC FCSB, which stands for the typo-esque Football Club Football Club Steaua Bucharest.

It could have been worse – Becali initially thought of self-indulgently changing the club's name to FC Sports Becali.

“The fans will follow me," he parped. "They will say there was a huge injustice and will follow me.”

Right.

