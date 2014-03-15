Stoke's Pieters given all-clear after scan

The defender hobbled off with what appeared to be a foot problem just 14 minutes into Stoke's 3-1 win at the Britannia Stadium.

But Pieters received positive news after being sent for further medical checks at a nearby hospital.

"Had my first scan in half-time and I'm happy to say everything it's OK…weekend rest and see how it's on Monday," the Netherlands international posted via his official Twitter account.

Pieters has played in 29 of Stoke's 30 Premier League games in his first season with the Staffordshire club after joining from PSV.