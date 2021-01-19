Storm Christoph hits EFL programme as games postponed due to waterlogged pitches

Storm Christoph took its toll on Tuesday’s round of fixtures as heavy rain swept the country.

Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship match with second-placed Swansea was postponed due to a waterlogged Ewood Park pitch.

A statement on the Blackburn website read: “Following a pitch inspection at Ewood Park this morning, and with further wet weather forecast, a decision was made by local referee Michael Salisbury to postpone the game.

❌ Tonight's @SkyBetChamp fixture against @SwansOfficial has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.#Rovers 🔵⚪️— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 19, 2021

“Details for the rearranged fixture – as well as the planned ‘Rovers Remember’ tribute – will be announced in due course.”

Lincoln’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Gillingham was also postponed on Tuesday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

And under two hours before kick-off at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool’s clash with Northampton also fell victim to the heavy rain.