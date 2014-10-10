Strachan confident ahead of Georgia clash

Strachan's men produced a gallant effort in their Group D opener at Germany, suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to the world champions at Signal Iduna Park.

After a brave showing in Dortmund, Scotland will head into the contest at Ibrox as favourites to beat a Georgia team that could also be considered unlucky to have taken nothing from their first game, a 2-1 home loss to the Republic of Ireland.

But, while former Celtic, Southampton and Middlesbrough boss Strachan is not taking the visitors lightly, he is hopeful of securing victory following a good week of build-up from his players.

"The players make me feel confident. They make me feel good and they determine the mood of the coaches most of the time," Strachan said.

"They have satisfied me this week.

"They have made me happy; watching good players training hard, training intensely and asking questions, which is good.

"We are in a good place at the moment, but is not just the training - it has been the performances over the last year that have allowed us to feel good about ourselves with the understanding that, after watching Georgia, we are playing against a good side, who can count themselves unlucky not to get anything from the first game, beaten only by a wonder goal by [Ireland midfielder] Aiden McGeady."