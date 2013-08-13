Strachan excited ahead of England clash

After a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign, Strachan knows Scotland must build on their victory over Croatia in June, but acknowledges they face a tough encounter at Wembley on Wednesday.

The two nations have not met since 1999, when Scotland secured a 1-0 thanks to Don Hutchinson's first-half goal.

Strachan is a big fan of home internationals due to the intensity both on and off the pitch, and he hopes to see more matches between the two countries in the future.

"There is pressure there, trust me, because if there wasn't pressure it would be one of these normal run-of-the-mill friendlies that you play," he said. "It's a fixture we all want to see more often.

"Players, fans, media, even people who are not really football fans are interested in that Scotland-England game.

"I know we play them in other sports but this the a sport where everybody can really attach themselves and enjoy it."

Strachan represented his country 50 times in his 12-year international career and faced England four times. He believes the rivalry between the two nations will set the game apart from their previous friendly matches.

"It is a friendly, it's a celebration of football but as a game it's got to be competitive, that's for sure," he added. "You can tell the difference.

"When I was as a player or a manager, friendly games didn't really turn me on. I think players could sniff that from me but it's a bit different this one.

"The atmosphere once we get there, once we travel to the game, will definitely affect them in terms of positivity."