Strachan keeps faith with Scotland starters

Strachan's side have only lost once - to world champions Germany - in their past 10 matches, and Strachan hopes to extend that at Parkhead.

Scotland head into their last international match of 2014 off the back of a 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland on Friday, a result that moved them above their opponents into third in Group D.

While Strachan would like to give some of the players not involved in that win to get some game time against Roy Hodgson's men, he is keen to maintain some consistency as they look beat England at home for the first time since 1985.

"I would love to give everybody the experience of playing in the game, but I want to win the game as well," the 57-year-old told a media conference.

"We want to compete, and make it as difficult as possible for other teams.

"I have got to balance winning and looking after the squad, there are some players who have been without the touch of a competitive ball.

"It's tough to make it work [though], I want to make them feel part of the squad, but I have to find the right balance."

Like Scotland, England have been in excellent form in their qualifying group with four successive wins, leaving them top of Group E.