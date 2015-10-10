Strachan undecided on Scotland future

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan insists there is no "time limit" for him for to decide his future.

Strachan's contract will expire following Scotland's final Euro 2016 qualifying fixture against Gibraltar on Sunday.

The 58-year-old's future is uncertain after Scotland's Euro 2016 hopes went up in smoke during Thursday's 2-2 draw with Poland.

Scottish icon Kenny Dalglish and former boss Alex McLeish have called for Strachan - who replaced Craig Levein in 2013 - to continue in his role but the latter is in no rush to make a decision.

"I have always said wait until the end of the campaign and that is on Sunday," said Strachan. "But don't expect me to be speaking right after the game. Tomorrow we get the game out the way and then sit down and have a look.

"I think there are two or three people I need to speak to make sure everything is clear and then we will take it from there.

"There is not a time limit on it. There is plenty of time and lots to do in the next 24 hours, a training session, and video analysis, speak to the players, so it is a busy time.

"But I have got to say it is an incredible experience, it is a job that makes you so proud. I know during the campaign there have been many performances that made the nation happy."

Strachan added: "I don't think the nation are angry in any way, I think they are disappointed for the group of players who have put so much in.

"I am 58, I have a lot of knocks in my career and you bounce back. And I enjoy being with the players, they are a great lot to work with.

"As I said before, not many great players but we have a great squad and if you look at a couple of things throughout the whole campaign, we were a matter of feet away from being in a right good place at the moment, whether the ball hits the bar or there is a deflection, or hits a post.

"I really felt sorry for the players the other day but it is good, they have recovered."