Stricken Parma hit with two-point deduction

The Tardini club have been hampered by financial problems throughout a desperate campaign and have already received a previous one-point deduction for an inability to pay their players' wages.

Parma's clash with Udinese last month was postponed due to a failure to meet stewarding costs, while their following fixture was boycotted by the club's players.

Their points tally now stands at nine - 15 adrift of safety.

The club failed to pay wages for July, August and September by an FIGC-set November 17 deadline.

With wages still not settled, another deduction referring to October, November and December is to be expected. January, February and March payments are still outstanding.

In addition, former club president Tommaso Ghirardi and sporting director Pietro Leonardi have been banned from any football-related activity for four months.

Parma face a bankruptcy hearing next Thursday.