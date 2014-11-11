Striker Anichebe seeking return to full fitness

Striker Anichebe made his first Premier League start since August last Sunday after recovering from hernia surgery, which he underwent over a month ago.

Despite Anichebe's presence, West Brom still slumped to a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United at The Hawthorns, but the former Everton man was pleased to get a full 90 minutes under his belt.

"I have been in and out through injury for a little bit, so it was good to play," Anichebe said.

"Over the international break, I need to go away, come back and be as fit as possible.

"I don't feel as sharp and fit as I was at the start of the season but that will come.

"I will go away and I will do parts to try to get myself ready but I'll also be with the team.

"I have the medical team here, they have helped me a lot and I have guys in America I have worked with a lot.

"Between the two we have come up with a fitness regime which will help me to get to where I should be. Hopefully I can come back as fit as possible.

"For me it's very difficult. I had niggling injuries here and there and I have just come back from hernia surgery and I had some complications and that's not an excuse or anything, it's just normal.

"I feel a lot better and hopefully given the break we've got I can go away and get myself right and come back and help the team."