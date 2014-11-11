Striker Anichebe seeking return to full fitness
Victor Anichebe is keen to prove his fitness and secure a regular place in the West Brom starting XI after the international break.
Striker Anichebe made his first Premier League start since August last Sunday after recovering from hernia surgery, which he underwent over a month ago.
Despite Anichebe's presence, West Brom still slumped to a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United at The Hawthorns, but the former Everton man was pleased to get a full 90 minutes under his belt.
"I have been in and out through injury for a little bit, so it was good to play," Anichebe said.
"Over the international break, I need to go away, come back and be as fit as possible.
"I don't feel as sharp and fit as I was at the start of the season but that will come.
"I will go away and I will do parts to try to get myself ready but I'll also be with the team.
"I have the medical team here, they have helped me a lot and I have guys in America I have worked with a lot.
"Between the two we have come up with a fitness regime which will help me to get to where I should be. Hopefully I can come back as fit as possible.
"For me it's very difficult. I had niggling injuries here and there and I have just come back from hernia surgery and I had some complications and that's not an excuse or anything, it's just normal.
"I feel a lot better and hopefully given the break we've got I can go away and get myself right and come back and help the team."
