Striker Borini happy to remain at Liverpool

Borini – who was not keen on a move to Sunderland after they and Liverpool agreed a fee – seemed set for a switch to Loftus Road as deadline day neared.

But the 23-year-old, who was going to cost QPR a reported £10 million, could not agree personal terms and remained at Anfield.

That is despite Brendan Rodgers saying last week that it was "best to move on" for Borini, and QPR boss Harry Redknapp revealed that the Italy forward was after far too much money.

"His wage demands were way beyond anything we could afford," Redknapp said on Monday.

But Borini was pleased with staying at Liverpool and he took to Twitter to express his joy on Tuesday.

"Finally the madness is finished!" Borini posted on his official Twitter account.

"I protected the MAN and the player that I am today…taking all the responsibility of the situation and for people who didn't want it.

"And I'm VERY happy with myself to have taken such an important decision."

Borini was Rodgers' first signing in July 2012 for a reported fee in the region of £8 million.

But he has scored just two goals in 20 competitive appearances for Liverpool and was farmed out on loan to Sunderland last term.