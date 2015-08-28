Striker search like looking for love - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has compared his striker search to the desire to find true love.

The Argentine has been looking for an attacking player to support Harry Kane, who is yet to score this Premier League season.

Tottenham have made a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Son Heung-min after having two bids for West Brom striker Saido Berahino rejected.

Pochettino said it had been difficult for the club to find the right player, one who fits into their style.

"It is never easy, there are always a lot of players around the world that you can sign," he said ahead of Saturday's clash at home to Everton as Tottenham look for their first win of the season.

"But it's like when you are in love with a lady – there are a lot of women around the world but you want only one. Sometimes, it is impossible. It's about love. And in football, it is the same.

"For us, it is important to add the right profile, someone who can play under our style and our philosophy."

Pochettino defended his team's activity in the transfer window, with Tottenham seeing several players leave and Toby Alderweireld, Clinton N'Jie, Kevin Wimmer and Kieran Trippier arrive.

He said competing with the Premier League's big-spending clubs was tough.

"The market is always difficult and in England it is more difficult to fight with the big sides," Pochettino said.

"Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal increase the prices of players on the market a lot, and it is difficult for another club to make signings.

"But I think our targets are different than theirs and this is why we need to be clever. Sometimes you need to settle on your philosophy. People maybe cannot see what our philosophy is, what the future of our club is.

"Sometimes you need to take a decision, sometimes you need to wait, and sometimes it is difficult for people to understand why we do not sign a player.

"But I think it is important to have the conviction that you are in a good way, and that you have the right player."