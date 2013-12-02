Striker Son still fitting in at new club Leverkusen

The 21-year-old, a June arrival from Hamburg, has scored five times in Leverkusen's last two Bundesliga home matches.

Son followed a hat-trick against his former club on November 9 with two goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Nuremberg, but is confident he can demonstrate further improvement.

"Well, I still need some time in order to fit in totally to the team. The last two home games however, have been really, really positive," he told the Bundesliga's official website.

"It's great to have scored five times in the last two games at the BayArena - I'm delighted, too, because the team came away with three points.

Son was particularly satisfied with the Nuremberg victory, which came after Leverkusen had been thumped 5-0 by Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

"It was very important because we suffered such a heavy loss on Wednesday night," he added.

"That was only one game in a whole season, though. We said to ourselves that we had to come back and we wanted to show what we're capable of.

"You can always lose the odd game, but we've shown that we can summon a performance next time out."