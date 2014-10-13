Strootman back in training with Roma

The Netherlands midfielder suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing in a Serie A clash against Napoli in March.

The injury caused him to miss the remainder of the domestic season, as well as the World Cup in Brazil in which, under Louis van Gaal, Netherlands finished third.

Roma were given a boost on Monday, however, with the 24-year-old moving a step closer to a long-awaited return.

"The big news: @Kevin_strootman is back in training with his team-mates for today's session. Welcome back! #ForzaKevin," the club posted on its official Twitter account, along with a picture of the Dutchman in action.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Strootman, but Roma have insisted that he is not for sale.