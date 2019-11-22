Stuart Findlay the only confirmed absentee as Kilmarnock host Hearts

Angelo Alessio’s Kilmarnock squad is almost at full fitness ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Park clash with Hearts.

The only confirmed absentee is Scotland centre-back Stuart Findlay, who has been ruled out for at least three months out with a tendon injury.

Striker Osman Sow has recovered from an ankle complaint but needs to top his fitness levels.

Hearts defender Craig Halkett has resumed training but his return has come too late for him to play this weekend.

The former Livingston centre-back has missed the last six weeks with a knee injury and remains short on fitness.

Peter Haring (pelvis), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) remain on the sidelines ahead of the Jambos trip to Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Wheelan, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Morrison, Mulraney, Wighton, Walker, White, Naismith, Damour, Doyle.