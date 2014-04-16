Sturridge could be fit in time to face Norwich

The England international limped out in the 66th minute of last weekend's 3-2 victory over Manchester City with an apparent hamstring injury, prompting fears he could miss the Anfield outfit's remaining four fixtures.

However, the club announced on Wednesday that Sturridge would be given "every opportunity to prove his fitness" ahead of the trip to Carrow Road after a scan detected a "small strain".

The forward will now receive further treatment in a bid to be available to manager Brendan Rodgers as soon as possible.

Sturridge's prospective availability will come as a huge boost to Liverpool's Premier League title hopes, with the 24-year-old influential alongside Luis Suarez in their charge to the summit, scoring 20 league goals in 26 appearances.

Liverpool currently lie two points clear of second-placed Chelsea, while City will be looking to close their seven point gap to the leaders in the first of two games in hand against Sunderland on Wednesday.

Following their trip to Norwich, Liverpool host Chelsea - where a win for the Anfield club could effectively knock one opponent out of the title picture.