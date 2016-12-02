Sturridge exit a non-story, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted with derision when asked if Daniel Sturridge will be sold in the January transfer window, insisting it does not make sense to allow any of his first-team players to leave.

Sturridge has not been an automatic starter at Anfield this season, with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane having formed an impressive front three in the Premier League.

The England international has consequently been linked with a move away from Merseyside next month, and West Ham are reportedly interested in signing the former Chelsea striker.

But Klopp dismissed that suggestion and said there are no plans for any player to head for the Anfield exit door.

"The funny thing is you create stories that aren't stories, then you ask me about the stories that aren't stories," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's match against Bournemouth.

"There is absolutely no idea to sell anybody from the first-team squad. It wouldn't make sense."

While Sturridge is set to stay at Anfield, he has not recovered from the tight calf that saw him miss out against Sunderland and Leeds United in Liverpool's last two matches.

"Daniel is not in training," Klopp added. "That's what I'm most concerned about, more than transfer rumours.

"I'm prepared for January. What you ask me will be funny I'm sure."