Sturridge hip surgery a success

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has revealed he underwent a successful hip operation on Tuesday.

The England international has been plagued by injuries this season and his latest setback has kept him on the sidelines for a month.

Brendan Rodgers last week said the Merseyside club have consulted specialists in the United States amid reports that Sturridge is to undergo an operation.

And the former Chelsea man posted a picture on Instagram along with confirmation he has gone under the knife.

"Just want to let the world know I've had a successful operation on my hip today and I want to thank God for allowing that to be possible," the 25-year-old stated.

"Onwards and upwards from here. Thanks for the support."

Sturridge has made only 18 appearances in all competitions for Rodgers' side in a frustrating campaign.