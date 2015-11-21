Sturridge keen to see Sterling succeed at Manchester City

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge insists he would love to see former team-mate Raheem Sterling make a success of his move to Manchester City.

Sterling faced a barrage of criticism from Liverpool fans when he completed his big-money close-season switch to the Etihad Stadium, with many accusing the England international of being motivated by money.

Sturridge suffered similar negative attention when he swapped City for Chelsea back in 2009, but says he only left in search of first-team football.

The striker served as a mentor to Sterling during his time at Liverpool and has since taken on a similar role to help rising Anfield star Jordon Ibe.

"Jordon is my brother and I take him under my wing," Sturridge told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's match between City and Liverpool.

"When I was his age, I didn't necessarily have a player who would try and help me every single day to push me and try to make me improve as a footballer. That's what I try to do with him.

"I have to do it. Raz [Sterling] knows as well that he is another one of my brothers and I used to tell him the same stuff. You have to take your game to the next level.

"I would never take credit for Raheem moving to Man City or for Jordon playing in the team week in and week out, but I will say I still keep in contact with Raheem and tell him 'well done' when he does well.

"It doesn't matter whether he plays for Liverpool, for Man City or whoever, it's about being friends with someone and trying to help them be the best they can be in life."

Sturridge could make his comeback from a knee injury when Liverpool head to City.