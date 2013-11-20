Sturridge: Little to choose between Suarez, Torres

The England striker has scored 21 goals in 29 appearances since joining in January. He became the first ever Liverpool player to score in the first four games of a Premier League season and has forged a frightening partnership with Luis Suarez.

It is a far cry from his time at Chelsea where he was often forced to play out of position on the wing - and Sturridge feels his claims to play through the middle have now been vindicated.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Sturridge said: "I'm thankful to god and to the manager for giving me the opportunity to play up front.

"The big thing for me is that I am able to play my natural game now. It's difficult when you are moved out of position because you have to adapt your game and change the way you play.

"The way you move and the way you receive the ball is totally different. So, I'm just happy I'm finally playing where I feel I am at my best."

Sturridge's link-up with Suarez is being touted as one of the hottest partnerships in Europe. The Uruguayan has been a revelation at Anfield, comfortably filling the goalscoring void left by Fernando Torres when he moved to Chelsea in 2011.

Sturridge later played with the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge and is ideally placed to give the lowdown on what makes two of the top-flight's finest marksmen tick.

"To be honest, I don't feel there is that much difference between them as they are world class footballers," said Sturridge.

"Obviously they have contrasting styles. Torres is more of an out-and-out goalscorer and Luis is a bit more like me, where he can play through the middle but drop off and have a dribble at different times.

"They have both scored goals for fun in the Premier League and Torres was frightening at Liverpool. They are both great finishers but I didn't play in a front two with Torres, so it's difficult for me to make an accurate comparison.

"I love playing with Luis and we link up so well together. But I was out on the wing a lot when I was in the same team as Nando.

"It's worked out better for me at Liverpool and it's really clicked with Luis, but I wouldn't say I have any preference over who I would rather play with because I feel privileged to have shared a pitch with each of them. I have enjoyed playing with both of them."

INTERVIEW Sturridge salutes Sgt Rodgers for Chelsea rescue mission