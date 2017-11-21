Sturridge is needed at Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged Daniel Sturridge to stay focused despite speculation about the forward's future.

Sturridge, 28, has made just four Premier League starts this season and another four off the bench, scoring twice.

The England international is likely to need more game time if he is to make Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, but Klopp – whose side visit Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday – said he wanted Sturridge focused on Liverpool.

"I can imagine a player with his quality is not happy that he is not starting all the time, but that's all," he told UK newspapers.

"The situation with the player is completely OK. At this moment we are in November and need all our players – even if he feels a little different.

"There is around one and a half months before the window opens and I don't think about things like this. There are so many games before then and I need all of them."

Sturridge made 26 starts and scored 21 league goals in 2013-14, but has since netted 17 league goals in 29 starts in three-plus seasons.