Sturridge poised for Liverpool return at Hull

The 24-year-old, who has been struggling with a thigh injury, was restricted to a brief substitute appearance in the 3-3 draw at Everton last weekend but still found time to grab a last-gasp equaliser.

He now has nine goals in 12 Premier League games this season and manager Brendan Rodgers revealed the striker may be handed a start at the KC Stadium.

"He has certainly trained very hard this week," he told the club's official website. "We've got another day to go to prepare and see where all the players are at.

"I like to give all the players every chance to show that they can be in the team. He has worked exceptionally well and, when he does that, his quality is there for everyone to see."

Liverpool are winless in their last three away league matches but remain in the chasing pack behind leaders Arsenal.