Sturridge 'raring to go' for England friendly

The striker picked up the complaint during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Fulham last week and was not risked for Friday's clash with the South Americans at Wembley.

However, Sturridge has now declared himself fit and available for selection by England coach Roy Hodgson for the meeting with Germany on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in four appearances during England's FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, and is looking forward to pulling on the national shirt again.

"I am raring to go, the pain is not too bad," Sturridge said. "It’s not a serious injury - the pain's not too bad.

"Every game we play in is important for us, it'll be a tense game, I'm looking forward to it."

Sturridge - who has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season - went on to say he hopes to avoid injury for the rest of 2013-14 and earn himself a place in Hodgson's squad for next year's World Cup finals.

"There are two games before the selection (for the World Cup squad), it is important everyone stakes their claim, and when an opportunity comes you take it," he added.

"I'm just working hard, I'm not put pressure on myself, the manager is there to make the decision, I will just work hard and train hard and hope I'm in the team.

"If I can remain fit I'm sure the opportunity will be there and I’ll be able to take them. I'm not worrying about anything other than playing football."