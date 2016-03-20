Sturridge ready for England duty - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no concerns over Daniel Sturridge going on England duty, insisting the forward needs no special treatment.

The 26-year-old has only made six Premier League appearances this season due to injuries, but he has put together a string of games since returning in early February.

Klopp is unworried by Sturridge playing for England in friendlies against Germany and Netherlands in late March.

"We are always in touch with all the staff around the national teams, not only England," the German said.

"But to be honest at this moment, there is absolutely no issue with Daniel Sturridge.

"He has trained for three, four, five weeks now, a completely normal programme, no rest in a special situation. Everything is really OK.

"It is absolutely the best moment since I have been here with Daniel so we don't have to tell them to have an eye on him and let him rest when all the others are training.

"He is in really good shape."

Sturridge, a 16-time international, still needs to prove himself to England manager Roy Hodgson ahead of Euro 2016.