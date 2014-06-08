Sturridge sale was a mistake, admits Lampard

Sturridge moved to Liverpool in January 2013 and has gone on to score 31 goals in just 43 Premier League appearances.

Lampard, who recently revealed he is to leave Chelsea, has been impressed by the efforts of a player who struggled to nail down a central striking role at Stamford Bridge.

England's vice-captain said: "I'm really pleased for Studge because, at Chelsea, I think he was a bit ­frustrated. He felt he could have played more.

"He felt the position he was playing in was one he wasn't happy with and he felt it was good for him to move.

"It was maybe not good ­business for Chelsea. It looks bad when you look back but, at the time, you never know.

"Individually, for him, it was a good move. He has gone from strength to strength."

England will hope to benefit from Sturridge's rise in confidence as they aim to enjoy success at the FIFA World Cup.

Lampard added: "For an English striker scoring as regularly as he has in the Premier League, it has been amazing.

"He is the sort of striker, the sort of attacking player, we have been crying out for with England."