Sturridge set for scan on foot injury

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will undergo a scan to determine the severity of a foot injury that prevented him from featuring in the Europa League tie with Bordeaux on Thursday.

Sturridge is yet to feature since Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Anfield due to a knee problem, but was named on the bench for Saturday's 4-1 victory at Manchester City.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Bordeaux, the German suggested the former Chelsea forward could be in line to play some part. However, the 26-year-old has suffered another setback in training.

"I cannot say much about this because we trained in the morning and then he had to leave," Klopp told BT Sport prior to the Bordeaux match.

"Now he will have a scan, but at this moment I cannot say more. We have to wait for the results."

Sturridge's last Premier League appearance came in the 1-1 draw with local rivals Everton on October 4.