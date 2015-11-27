Sturridge setback 'not that serious' - Klopp

Daniel Sturridge's latest injury setback is "not that serious", according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old striker was forced to miss the Europa League clash with Bordeaux on Thursday after picking up a problem during a training session.

Sturridge underwent further tests on the problem earlier on Friday and Klopp has moved to calm fears over another lengthy absence.

"It's not that serious. It's completely normal after a long injury," he said.

Klopp also dismissed the idea that he has concerns over Sturridge's long-term fitness due to his injury record in the last 12 months,

"I cannot think this like you because I have not been here that long," he continued. "But I understand. His body had to adapt to the new intensity of training and learn what is serious pain and what is only pain.

"Everyone wants him back on the pitch but we all have to learn. Training for him was intensive. But we have to stay patient. I am sorry for you, sorry for me, sorry for him.

"All the players from yesterday are in good shape. Does Daniel have a chance for Sunday? I don't know. But five weeks in a row without playing means he needs matches."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson trained on Friday but Klopp is wary of throwing him back into action too quickly.

"He wants to play but we have to wait. We'll see every day how he adapts to the intensity of the previous day," he said.