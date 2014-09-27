Sturridge still not fully fit for Liverpool

The striker has not featured for his club since the 3-0 win at Tottenham last month after sustaining a thigh injury during a training session while on international duty with England.

Liverpool had hoped Sturridge would return for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton in the Premier League, but the former Chelsea man was ruled out once again.

Manager Brendan Rodgers stated that the influential 25-year-old will be assessed ahead of Liverpool's second Champions League Group B clash in Switzerland next week.

"Dan was given every chance to make the game [on Saturday], but [on Friday] he wasn't able to train. We'll see how he goes over the next couple of days." Rodgers told BT Sport ahead of Saturday's derby at Anfield.

Mario Balotelli will once again lead the line against Everton in the absence of Sturridge.