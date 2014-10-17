Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback

In a massive blow for Liverpool, scans confirmed Sturridge pulled his calf during a training session on Thursday.

England international Sturridge - who has not featured for Liverpool since August 30 - was set to make his Premier League return against QPR on Sunday after working his back to full fitness following a six-week stint on the sidelines due to a thigh strain sustained on international duty.

However, the 25-year-old is now facing another spell out of the team.

"Daniel has pulled his calf," manager Rodgers told the Liverpool Echo on Friday.

"He's looking at being out for another two to four weeks.

"It's a big blow as we were looking forward to welcoming Daniel back. He has worked tirelessly.

"But we have other players training hard and working hard and we will turn to them. It's why we bulked up the squad in the summer."

Sturridge has only made three appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring his only goal in their season-opener against Southampton.