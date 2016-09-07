Stuttering Chile must learn and keep working - Vidal

While Chile's World Cup qualifying campaign has not gone according to plan, Arturo Vidal stressed that there is still time to get things right following Tuesday's goalless draw against Bolivia.

Chile's Copa America hangover continued on home soil in Santiago, forced to share the spoils with 110th-ranked Bolivia in CONMEBOL qualifying.

The stalemate came on the back of last week's 2-1 loss in Paraguay, with seventh-placed Chile - winners of the Copa America Centenario in June - five points off the pace after eight matches.

Speaking afterwards, star midfielder Vidal said: "When one reaches glory is it hard to keep up. We need to keep working and keep improving.

Se puede perder ganar o empatar!Lo importante es seguir luchando por nuestros sueños!!! Vamos BICAMPEONES September 7, 2016

"They got back and wasted time. It's hard to find the shot from outside the box. They did their job. Teams all face us to play the same.

"We still have a lot of games. Sometimes the results go your way, sometimes they don't. This is a learning experience. This has to help us mature to qualify for the World Cup."

South American champions Chile were not without their chances against the Bolivians, especially in the first half.

Eduardo Vargas was twice denied by Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe in the 13th minute, while Vidal's cross-cum-shot in the second half almost found the back of the net.

Bolivia, who proved frustrating for Chile, had a good chance of their own deep into the second half, when Juan Carlos Arce's effort was cleared off the line.

"We're going to have to work very hard. But there is time, we haven't even reached halfway of qualifying," said Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Alexis Sanchez, who wore the captain's armband, added: "We go with sadness and helplessness. I always want to win."