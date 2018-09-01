Stuttgart 0 Bayern Munich 3: Goretzka gets off the mark as Kovac's winning start continues

Leon Goretzka opened his Bayern Munich account to set the Bundesliga champions on their way to a convincing 3-0 victory over Stuttgart.

Bayern were frustrated for much of the first half at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, but former Schalke prodigy Goretzka made the breakthrough shortly before the interval, curling home at the culmination of a fine team move.

Goretzka's goal punctured Stuttgart's spirit, and although the woodwork denied David Alaba, Robert Lewandowski thumped home in the 62nd minute to double the advantage.

Bayern were not finished there, though, Thomas Muller getting in on the act late on to cap off the win in style.

Stuttgart had looked comfortable early on despite a typically dominant start from Bayern - Ron-Robert Zieler only called into action once in the opening stages as he kept out Joshua Kimmich's 16th-minute volley at the near post.

But Stuttgart's resolve was broken in the 37th minute, Goretzka finding enough space on the edge of Stuttgart's area to curl in a sublime finish.

Bayern clicked up a gear, and only an instinctive stop from Zieler prevented Mats Hummels extending their lead prior to break, before Alaba rattled the upright with a wicked free-kick following the restart.

Any lingering Stuttgart hopes were ended just after the hour - Goretzka turning provider with a neat pass into Lewandowski, who unleashed a rasping strike into the bottom-right corner.

And Bayern added further gloss to the victory with 14 minutes remaining, Lewandowski and Muller combining superbly for the latter to tuck home.

What does it mean: Kovac stays perfect

It is so far, so good for Niko Kovac. Having trounced Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFL-Supercup and overcome minnows Drochtersen/Assel in the DFB-Pokal, Bayern have won their opening two Bundesliga fixtures in convincing fashion to top the table, and that is where they will expect to stay.

Pat on the back: Goretzka's graft pays off

Handed a first start of the season, Goretzka made sure to take his chance, producing the moment of quality to open the scoring. With competition for places stiff, Goretzka will have done his chances of becoming a regular starter no harm.

Boot up the backside: Ribery fails to fill Coman void

Kingsley Coman's absence through injury has left a spot to fill on the left flank, but veteran Franck Ribery - selected ahead of Serge Gnabry and James Rodriguez - did not make the most of his opportunity as he struggled for space against Stuttgart's packed defence.

What's next?

Bayern play host to pointless Bayer Leverkusen after the international break, while Stuttgart travel to the Black Forest to take on Freiburg.