Stuttgart give Schneider vote of confidence

Having been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League at the play-off stage earlier this season, Stuttgart now only find themselves above the relegation zone by a single point.

Fellow strugglers Hamburg sacked Bert van Marwijk on Saturday and have since appointed Mirko Slomka as his replacement, but Wahler is backing Schneider to turn things around at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

"Schneider has professional experience at the bottom of the table, Alfons Higl and Tomislav Maric (assistant coaches) are not inexperienced," he told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten. "The three complement each other well.

"I am very confident of his (Schneider) work, I am convinced that our trainers are able to do the right thing.

"If we were in the second division, I have no doubt that Schneider would be the right coach for our strategy of focusing on youth. But I am confident we have the class (to stay up)."

Stuttgart face Hertha Berlin on Saturday as they look for their first win of the year, and their first triumph at home since early in December.