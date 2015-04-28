Stuttgart reject Stevens replacement talk

Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart have moved to reject suggestions from Hansi Muller that the club has appointed a replacement for Huub Steves.

Muller, a supervisory board member at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, told Servus TV in Austria that former RB Leipzig coach Alexander Zorniger would take over from Stevens at the end of the season.

The Stuttgart boss returned to the club in November but sees his side in serious danger of the drop - sitting two points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Regardless, Stuttgart moved to dismiss Muller's comments, stating that Stevens had their full support.

"VfB Stuttgart has not concluded a contract with any coach," read a statement.

"As before, all our activities are focused on avoiding relegation and we will not leave this road. Huub Stevens enjoys our complete confidence.

"He has a wealth of experience and is the right man to gain the necessary points with the team in the coming games."

Zorniger is a former assistant at Stuttgart - serving under Markus Babbel before spending almost three years with Leipzig.