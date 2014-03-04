Stuttgart stand by under-fire coach Schneider

Schneider's future is again under close scrutiny with Stuttgart perched perilously above the relegation places.

A 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday made it seven Bundesliga defeats in a row ahead of this Saturday's home clash with rock-bottom Eintracht Braunschweig.

Stuttgart president Bernd Wahler has confirmed on Tuesday that Schneider's job is safe – for now – but will be alarmed by the club's plight.

Wahler told the club's official website: "Following what was an emotional game in Frankfurt, we took the time which was necessary to calmly analyse the situation and discuss the issues.

"The board has made the decision to continue working with Thomas Schneider. The advisory committee is 100 per cent behind this decision."

Schneider took charge back in August and the Stuttgart after previously working at the club as under-17 coach.