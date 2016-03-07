Suarez agent denies Barcelona, Napoli talks

The agent of Villarreal midfielder Denis Suarez has denied holding talks with Barcelona and Napoli over a potential transfer.

The former Barca B playmaker has been linked with a possible switch to Maurizio Sarri's side in recent reports in Italy, while speculation over a return to Camp Nou surfaced prior to the last transfer window after Luis Enrique admitted he was an "interesting player".

"If I'm honest, we've had no contact with the club. Nor with Barcelona, as has been said," Felix Gende told Kiss Kiss Napoli when asked about the Stadio San Paolo side's rumoured interest.

"Denis Suarez is focused on this season with Villarreal, a club where he feels very welcome and with whom he still has a long contract. Villarreal are involved in a lot of competitions and it's still premature to talk about his future."

Gende would not rule out the prospect of a move at the end of the season for a player who has missed just four Liga games for Marcelino's team this season.

"When the season finishes, we'll see what happens. It will then be the moment to talk about the future of the player," he said.

Suarez, 22, joined Villarreal on a four-year deal last August after spending the 2014-15 season on loan with Sevilla.