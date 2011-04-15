Suarez and Carroll stand in Arsenal path

Two months since Arsene Wenger's side were gunning for a possible "quadruple", a loss against the Reds would all but confirm that their wait for a trophy will go into a seventh year.

The Arsenal boss will have viewed Liverpool's 3-0 demolition of Manchester City on Monday with trepidation as new Anfield recruits Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez appeared to be developing a potent partnership.

Carroll scored his first two goals for the Reds against City, one lashed in from the edge of the box and the other a flicked header, and the England striker is confident his side can record their first away win at Arsenal since 2000.

"There's no reason why Liverpool can't win there and all the lads are confident that we can beat Arsenal. We need to work hard to close them down and make sure we don't give them space or time on the ball," said the 35 million pound man on the club's website.

Uruguayan Suarez has endeared himself to Reds supporters since signing in January with an array of skills matched with a high work rate and Carroll is confident of their ability to play together.

"Luis is a great player, you can see what he's all about and the range of skills he has. I feel that we've been working really well together in training and the partnership is going from strength to strength."

Arsenal are hoping defender Johan Djourou (shoulder) and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (finger) will return from injury to boost their defensive effort after 41-year-old stopper Jens Lehmann was forced into an emergency start against Blackpool on Sunday.

Manchester United, who are in FA Cup action this weekend, lead the standings on 69 points, seven ahead of Arsenal. Third placed Chelsea (58) face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and can reduce the gap between themselves and Arsenal to one point before Sunday's encounter at Emirates Stadium.

At the other end of the table, 17th placed Blackpool face a relegation "six-pointer" against basement club Wigan Athletic and fellow strugglers Birmingham City (16th) face Sunderland (13th), both on Saturday (1400).