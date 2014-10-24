Suarez appearance not a factor, says Ancelotti

The Uruguayan is available to make his Barca debut at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday after serving a four-month ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

Suarez has been able to feature in international friendlies since then, and has turned out for Barca's B side, but the weekend's clash would be his first competitive club appearance since Liverpool's final Premier League game of last season.

It remains unclear whether Suarez will start - or feature at all - but Ancelotti is not concerning himself with the situation.

"It doesn't matter if Luis Suarez plays or not. He won't change our ideas," said the Italian in a media conference on Friday.

Ancelotti also calmed any injury fears over defensive duo Pepe and Sergio Ramos, and went on to say that he believes Barca are stronger than last year, with his Real side coming into the game four points behind Luis Enrique's men - who lead La Liga having not conceded a goal in their eight games so far.

"I see a more motivated Barcelona this year," he added. "They have a new coach and new players. They are solid in defence.

"Preparing for the Clasico is very easy because we know Barcelona. We have to do everything very well; defending and attacking.

"We can't leave any spaces for Barcelona's strikers. We have to defend with two lines.

"Both teams go into the game in great shape. There isn't another game in the world with this much quality."