Suarez: Barcelona lack last season's punch

Luis Suarez has lamented Barcelona's inability to recapture the same clinical edge that they showed during the previous campaign.

The Uruguayan formed part of a formidable attacking trident with Neymar and Lionel Messi last season that tallied a record-breaking 122 goals in all competitions to propel the club to the Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles.

However, the trio have not quite hit the same heights so far this season - something which the 28-year-old has acknowledged.

"We do not have the same punch as last season," Suarez said in an interview with TV3.

"However, there was something similar before. Initially we won, but the feeling was that we were just about there. In the second half [of the season], everything changed and it was spectacular."

Barca's attack has been weakened with Messi ruled out for up to two months due to a knee injury picked up in September's win over Las Palmas.

"Obviously, with Leo it is much easier, but without him I have to try to make it easy and everything should take responsibility for their work and do it in the best way possible," Suarez added.

"No one is going to replace him because he is irreplaceable."

Barca occupy fourth position in the Liga table, with two defeats from their first seven games of the season leading to discontent among sections of the support.

It is something that the Uruguayan finds difficult to comprehend given their success over the past year.

"It was all wonder when the treble was won, when the UEFA Super Cup was won, and now, having lost one or two games, the team are already being judged for some things, which I think makes no sense," Suarez said.