Suarez can still be the best player in the world - Rodgers

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers believes Luis Suarez has made Barcelona even better than they were before and thinks he can still become the best player in the world.

Rodgers reluctantly sold Suarez in 2014 after Barca offered Liverpool €81million for the Uruguay international.

Liverpool had brought Suarez to the Premier League three years earlier for just €27m and he went on to score 82 goals in 133 appearances.

The 28-year-old has flourished in Spain and Rodgers believes Suarez can one day win the Ballon d'Or.

"He's certainly on his way [to becoming the best player in the world]. For him not to be in the top three of the Ballon d'Or [in 2015] was incredible," Rodgers told Sky Sports.



"There are other politics behind him not being mentioned in that bracket. He left Liverpool as a world class player and he's gone into a Barcelona team that were already up there and he's made them better.

"Playing with those level of players has made him a better player. He's still young enough to win that accolade [the Ballon d'Or]."

Suarez scored a hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to move equal second in the European Golden Shoe rankings behind Gonzalo Higuain.