Suarez congratulates Liverpool on reaching Europa League final

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez congratulated his former Liverpool team-mates after they booked their spot in the Europa League final on Thursday.

Liverpool were a class above as they accounted for Villarreal 3-0 in Thursday's second leg at Anfield, earning a showdown with two-time defending champions Sevilla via the 3-1 aggregate triumph.

And Suarez, who swapped Liverpool for Barca in 2014, took to Twitter to congratulate Jurgen Klopp and Co, who advanced to their second final of 2016, having lost to Manchester City in the League Cup.

"Congratulations to all at LFC for moving to the final!! Congratulations friends!!," wrote the Uruguay international, who spent over three years on Merseyside.

Liverpool trailed Villarreal heading into the return fixture in England following last week's dramatic 1-0 defeat at El Madrigal.

But Bruno Soriano's seventh-minute own goal sent Liverpool on their way as the three-time UEFA Cup winners sealed the come-from-behind victory thanks to second-half goals from Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana.

Liverpool will go head-to-head with Sevilla in Basel on May 18.