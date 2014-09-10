Suarez could make Barca bow at Bernabeu

The Uruguayan, who signed from Liverpool for a fee believed to be around €90 million (£70m) during the close-season, has been unable to play competitively for his new club after being caught biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

It was the third time in four years that Suarez had bitten an opponent on the field, and FIFA were quick to punish him, initially suspending the forward for four months from all football-related activity and Uruguay's next nine competitive internationals.

That ban was subsequently revised, with the 27-year-old allowed to train and play friendlies for his club, but the end is now in sight for the striker after details of the ninth round of La Liga fixtures were released.

Suarez would only have missed out had the match been set for Friday October 24 - the final day of his ban.

The former Ajax man made a brief cameo in Barca's 6-0 victory over Leon in their final pre-season friendly last month.

Barca have since won their opening two league matches against Elche and Villarreal.